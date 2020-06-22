For Nick Ingreselli, the last three and a half months have been long and "heartbreaking," as he has been separated from his wife of 47 years. His wife, Edith, has lived at Pioneer Manor, Sudbury's city-run long-term care home, for nearly five years.

Since COVID-19 hit, Ingreselli, like many throughout the province, has seen his wife only through her window, and through video calls.

"Time was going on, and I kept listening to TV every day to see whether this was going to come to an end or not, and able to see my wife again," Ingreselli said.

On Monday, Ingreselli was one of the first visitors at Pioneer Manor, as the home began facilitating outdoor visits — in accordance with provincial guidelines. The pair spent half an hour together in the garden, a safe distance apart.

"It just touched my heart. It really felt good, to have that feeling to talk to her," Ingreselli said.

'It means a million dollars to me'

Ingreselli's wife has dementia, and has limited ability to communicate, Ingreselli says, making the last few months all the more difficult.

"She doesn't understand what the meaning of all this COVID-19 means," he said.

Prior to the pandemic, Ingreselli would visit Edith every day, helping to feed her, and taking her for walks. He says he's taken some comfort in being able to see her in her window, and also talk to her over video calls.

Nick Ingreselli was one of the first visitors at Pioneer Manor on Monday. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"It's been nice on the computer just you know, just to talk to her, and to see her face, and once in a while to have that smile. It means a million dollars to me," Ingreselli said.

"She does have a beautiful smile."

But Ingreselli says being face to face with her once again in-person made all the difference. The most important thing, he said, was that she knew he was there.

"It took a little while to sink in to her, but she did notice that I was next to her and talking to her."

Weekly visits

On Monday, Pioneer Manor had a full schedule of visits from morning to late afternoon, in half-hour time slots. In keeping with the province's regulations, each resident is permitted one visitor, once a week. Each visitor must also test negative for COVID-19 within two weeks before they visit.

Pioneer Manor has set up at outdoor space for in-person visits. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Ingreselli hopes to be able to visit every Monday morning. And in between those visits, he hopes to still catch a glimpse of his wife through her window.

"Whether she notices I'm here or not, it's just, my satisfaction is that I see her. You know, this is about all I can do."