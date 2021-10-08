Meet the Sudbury pharmacists dispensing healthy, local food
Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria is a traditional pharmacy combined with a 'food hub'
Laurie Pennell and Rachelle Rocha used to work for the pharmacy divisions of some of Canada's major retailers — stores that as Rocha puts it, "sold a lot of junk food."
Over the years, the juxtaposition of being in an environment that sold life-saving medication as well as unhealthy food made them think more about the link between our overall health and the quality of what we consume.
So when the two women had the chance to open their own pharmacy in 2019, Rocha and Pennell decided to open a business where fresh, healthy local food is just as important as the medications being dispensed.
Tap on the player to hear Rocha explain how Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria works.
Seasons Pharmacy and Culinaria is located at 815 Lorne St. in Sudbury.
