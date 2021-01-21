Many people are waiting patiently for Ontario's stay-at-home order to be lifted so they can get their next haircut, but Ontario's pet groomers say their furry clients shouldn't have to wait.

Some groomers have even signed a petition calling for the government to add them to the list of the province's essential services. So far the petition has garnered more than 15,000 signatures.

Connie Dubreuil is a pet groomer and owner of Canine Divine Pet Spa in the Sudbury area.

She says the service goes beyond esthetics and is a matter of animal health and welfare.

She says the service she provides to her clients often prevents health issues down the road and trips to the veterinarian.

"When we groom their dogs we notice, like, ear infection problems, or a lot of them get guck under their eyes. We don't understand why we can't do it curbside like every other business," she says.

She added that matted hair can also cause concerns like bruising, hematoma and other infections.

Pet groomers did not make the Ontario government's list of essential services. (Submitted by Connie Dubreuil)

Struggling to pay the bills

Prior to the province's stay-at-home order, Dubreuil said groomers had already adapted to low-contact protocols, which involved curbside pick-up where groomers didn't even interact with people dropping off their pets.

"We're not really dealing with the clients, they're dropping their dog off. We disinfect the door, the crate, we don't keep their leashes. The dog goes straight into our grooming salon," she says.

Not only are the animals suffering from the closure, she admits she herself is struggling to pay the bills because of the circumstances.

We're seeing a lot of pets with longer nails that are causing them issues. — Dr. Courtney Andrews, veterinarian

"It's just me, I live on my own, I have no partner helping me with my finances. The grooming is my job."

Dr. Courtney Andrews is a veterinarian with the Lockerby Animal Hospital, she says because groomers are closed, veterinarians like herself are having to fill the gap in care.

Andrews says in addition to not having the skill to cut pet hair, many owners are nervous to cut their nails for fear of injuring them or just aren't physically able to. Split or broken nails are a painful and common issue for dogs, in particular, she says, during the winter months and shouldn't be ignored.

Having pets is a little bit of a privilege. — Emma Quinn-Giroux, hair stylist and co-owner of Collective Haus

"We're seeing a lot of pets with longer nails that are causing them issues and requests for nail trims are coming in," Andrews says.

"A lot of people, they don't tend to call for grooming but we'll get people asking to check their [pet's] ears ... or a lot of nail trim requests is what we're getting now, probably two or three a day."

The barber's chair at Collective Haus salon will remain empty until non-essential services are allowed to re-open to the public. (Collective Haus/Facebook)

'We have to adapt to the times'

Emma Quinn-Giroux, a hairstylist and co-owner of Collective Haus in Sudbury says if grooming services for humans aren't deemed essential it probably shouldn't be considered essential for pets.

"Having pets is a little bit of a privilege," she says, "I have a few myself."

Quinn-Giroux said while she understands pets do require maintenance and grooming, she says that's something owners should be prepared to do.

In cases were people are nervous or unable to perform their pet's maintenance she suggests that while groomers are closed they try and pivot their business as some salons and barber shops have.

I just think we need to share some knowledge. —Emma Quinn-Giroux, hair stylist and co-owner of Collective Haus

"It's 2021 now, Covid didn't just start yesterday," she said, "So it's one of those things where we have to adapt to the times."

"A lot of stylists and barbers have been doing Zoom courses where we can then teach people to do things themselves. How to do a simple bang trim, even just some curls, how to style your hair."

"I just think we need to share some knowledge," Quinn-Giroux said.

More CBC Sudbury Stories