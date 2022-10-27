Sudbury Performance Group teams up with Collège Boréal for theatre space

Sudbury Performance Group will soon team up with the city's Collège Boréal to use its 400-seat performance centre for theatre, comedy and musical performances.

The group is a volunteer organization that connects professional touring artists with up-and-coming local talent to foster a stronger arts scene in northern Ontario.

Sudbury Performance Group's director Ron Goswell said they have a unique approach, which encourages seasoned performers to mentor local artists.

For example, they brought in comedian Mike Bullard to perform in Sudbury on Sept. 24, but also booked comics from North Bay and Timmins to open for him.

But Goswell said their contracts have unique legal clauses that require an entertainer like Bullard to spend some time mentoring the local performers, and to watch their acts so he can give them feedback.

"Agencies that I've talked to have said this is really unique in Canada and they're thinking unique in North America," Goswell said.

And that mentorship approach extends to musical performances and live theatre as well.

"We are a northern Ontario talent developer, and our goal is to take local talent, mix it with the traveling professional touring talent and evolve our local talent," Goswell said.

The collaboration with Collège Boréal will give Sudbury Performance Group a more permanent home to achieve that goal.

Goswell said they will have a table arrangement for their shows, which will allow for 160 seats. Performances in the theatre will be offered under the organization's Date Night moniker.

"Studies show couples need about two date nights a month to keep the thing alive," he said.

"And so what we're doing is we're having dinner theatre and the act."