Sudbury's medical officer of health says she and her staff have been "poring over" new guidelines from the province, as they prepare for students to return to class.

The province released its guidelines earlier this month, outlining the steps for handling any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools this fall, and the responsibilities of schools, boards, and local public health units.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says she saw the guidelines at the same time as everyone else, when they were released.

"I was relieved to see them. I think there was a lot of tension and pressure and concern among many of us, you know in the public health, the healthcare, the parent, the education field, to know what exactly would the rules be," Sutcliffe said.

Declaring outbreaks, contact tracing

The guidelines outline that local public health units will be responsible for determining if there are outbreaks in schools, and for making decisions about sending home groups of students to self isolate — or even closing entire schools.

There are a lot of you know, 'it depends' kind of answers. — Dr. Penny Sutcliffe

Even with limited "cohort" groups in schools, students and staff will have more daily contacts than the current 10-person social circles Ontarians are asked to adhere to — something Sutcliffe says would require more extensive contact tracing, should there be any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools.

"However it is in a defined, or more controlled setting. We know where the students are, and the schools have a responsibility to keep track of that, keep track of contacts. So if something happens, there is a rapid turnaround in terms of our ability to understand, if there is a case, who they have been in contact with," Sutcliffe said.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

Earlier this month, the province pledged to hire up to 500 additional public health nurses to focus on schools this fall. Sutcliffe says that means an additional 10 nurses for Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD). In addition, she says the health unit will have two more staff members, thanks to newly announced federal funding.

"So we have 12 in total additional resources to focus on schools. Will this be enough? I don't know," Sutcliffe said. "[It's] something we're taking very seriously."

'Into the unknown'

The provincial guidelines allow for a certain amount of discretion on the part of local health units, outlining that certain decisions will be made "based on circumstances" — something Sutcliffe believes is "very appropriate."

"There are a lot of you know, 'it depends' kind of answers. Because we do have to know, what is the picture in our community, how much virus is circulating in our community. So that helps us to understand what the risk is within our schools," Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe says PHSD is prepared for scenarios in which students may have to be sent home to isolate — or even entire schools closed. She says the best chance at avoiding those outcomes will be for everyone in the broader community to continue to adhere to public health measures, in order to "really keep a lid on COVID spread."

Ultimately, she says, the health unit is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, "as we march into the unknown of this fall."