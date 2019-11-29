Greater Sudbury's overnight parking ban goes into effect Sunday

The overnight parking ban in Greater Sudbury comes into effect Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

In a release, the city said that means parking is not allowed on "any roadway, highway, laneway or side street within the city, between midnight and 7 a.m."

The city said it's an effort to make sure snow plows can do their work.

If you do break the parking ban, there could be consequences.

"Motorists who do not adhere to the overnight parking by-law may be ticketed and the vehicle may be towed if it is impeding snow removal," reads the city's release.

There are three exceptions to the ban: 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 — that's Christmas eve, Christmas day and New Year's Day.

The overnight parking ban is in effect until March 31, 2020.