New provincial rules on outdoor dogs cause financial strain for some winter tourism companies

New provincial animal welfare regulations around outdoor dogs are causing financial strain for sled dog owners in Ontario.

Three years ago, the Ontario SPCA lost the power to enforce animal welfare laws and the provincial government took over. With this, the government introduced the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, also known as PAWS, in 2019.

In April 2022, the government gave outdoor dog owners until July 1 to comply with new rules, which deal with outdoor doghouses, access to food and water, containment and tethering.

Jacob Betker is the owner of Abitibi Sled Dogs, located between Timmins and Iroquois Falls in northeastern Ontario. He currently has 14 dogs under his supervision.

He was excited to officially launch his guided dog sled tours this winter, but with the new rules, he said he was forced to unexpectedly and quickly retrofit his operations.

Suddenly, he said, his startup costs rose by about $15,000. Betker said as a result of the new regulations, he was forced to build and implement a pen system, which was costly. Now the dogs live together in pairs in insolated pens that are 3.5 metres by six metres.

It's not even so much that I have an opposition to animal welfare legislation specifically for sled dogs. I actually welcome it. — Jacob Betker, owner of Abitibi Sled Dogs

"To work full time in the summer to try and start the business and then get a whole bunch of gear and all kinds of things and then to have a renovation project piled on top of that was extremely difficult cost-wise, time-wise, everything. It's taken quite a toll on me financially and physically," he said.

Betker said that he's not sure how much the changes have affected the dogs. At the start of the transition, he said, there were a few "squabbles" between dogs but things have seemed to settle down since.

"It's not even so much that I have an opposition to animal welfare legislation specifically for sled dogs. I actually welcome it," he said, "It's just we figured that it would be something that the government would work collaboratively but they obviously chose not to."

Betker's dog sled startup isn't the only winter tourism business feeling the financial pressures of the province's new outdoor dog regulations.

Leah and Brad Fetterley pose at North Ridge Ranch in Huntsville, Ont. (Submitted by Leah Fetterley)

'A considerable amount of money'

North Ridge Ranch, in Huntsville, has been operating since 2001 and currently has 68 Alaskan Huskies.

Co-owner Leah Fetterley said retrofitting their operations was extremely expensive, especially when considering how financially challenging the previous two winter seasons have been due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We probably spent upwards of $30,000 to $40,000 renovating our kennel this past summer," Fetterley said.

"Moving from a tethered environment to an off-tether environment made us have to spend a considerable amount of money on fencing and just general setup things," she said.

Fetterley said during the first year of the pandemic and its resulting lockdowns and restrictions, the business was only able to operate for one month. She said the business is still feeling the financial loss.

"Definitely, we're all hoping for a really good winter."

In an email to CBC News, the province said the Ministry of the Solicitor General has put the regulations in place to ensure the welfare, health and safety of outdoor dogs. The updated standards are based on stakeholder and public feedback as well as expert advice from those in the field of veterinarian care, animal advocacy and animal sheltering.

"These new standards of care address long-standing concerns relating to dogs kept outdoors and promote the welfare of the animals while considering the level of burden placed on their owner. Many areas of the updated standards allow for flexibility in ways to meet the requirement, instead of prescribing one particular tool or method to be used, so owners can choose the most appropriate solution for their individual circumstances," the statement said.