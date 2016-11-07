What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in the Greater Sudbury Region
No household collection, GOVA Transit routes will run as scheduled
Due to COVID-19, the Royal Canadian Legion has cancelled its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Sudbury Community Arena.
Officials say residents are encouraged to honour Canada's veterans with a moment of silence and by wearing a poppy this year.
Some businesses and services in the region will be closed on Remembrance Day. Here's a list of what's open and closed:
- There will be no household waste collection on November 11. Garbage, recycling and green carts normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Saturday, November 14.
- Greater Sudbury landfills, Walden transfer station and the Recycling Centre will be open.
- GOVA Transit routes will follow the regular service schedule.
- Tom Davies Square, Citizen Service Centres and libraries will be closed.
- The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed to the public.
- Greater Sudbury fitness facilities and pools will be closed.