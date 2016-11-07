Skip to Main Content
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in the Greater Sudbury Region
Sudbury

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in the Greater Sudbury Region

Some businesses and services in the region will be closed on Remembrance Day. Here's a list of what's open and closed.

No household collection, GOVA Transit routes will run as scheduled

CBC News ·
Remembrances Day will see some services and closures in the Greater Sudbury Region. (Victoria Dinh/CBC )

Due to COVID-19, the Royal Canadian Legion has cancelled its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Sudbury Community Arena.

Officials say residents are encouraged to honour Canada's veterans with a moment of silence and by wearing a poppy this year.

Some businesses and services in the region will be closed on Remembrance Day. Here's a list of what's open and closed: 

  • There will be no household waste collection on November 11. Garbage, recycling and green carts normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Saturday, November 14. 
  • Greater Sudbury landfills, Walden transfer station and the Recycling Centre will be open.
  • GOVA Transit routes will follow the regular service schedule.
  • Tom Davies Square, Citizen Service Centres and libraries will be closed. 
  • The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed to the public.
  • Greater Sudbury fitness facilities and pools will be closed.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now