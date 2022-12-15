Province announces money to buy new trains for Ontario Northland

The Ontario government is moving forward with plans to reinstate passenger rail service in northeastern Ontario.

Ontario's associate minister of transportation, Stan Cho was in North Bay Thursday where he announced that the province will spend $139.5 million on three new train sets as part of the plan to bring back Ontario Northland passenger trains.

"This is a significant step forward in bringing back the rail service that northerners deserve," Cho said in a news release.

The province said the new rail cars will be built by Siemens Mobility Limited, and will be fully accessible with built-in wheelchair lifts, storage space for mobility devices and fully accessible washrooms.

The Northlander service, which ran from Toronto to Cochrane, northeast of Timmins, was cancelled in 2012.

The Progressive Conservatives promised to bring the service back, and have said the target date for reinstating the service is sometime in the mid-2020s. The province also announced earlier this year that the terminus for the new route would be in Timmins, with a connection to Cochrane, which would provide a connection to the Polar Bear Express service to Moosonee.

Ontario Northland's interim president and CEO, Chad Evans, said buying the trains is a "key next step" toward achieving the mid-2020s service start date.

"The rail service will provide passengers more access to safe, reliable transportation options when traveling between Northern Ontario and Toronto," Evans said in the release.