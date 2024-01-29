Sudbury, Ont., outreach centre says it's at risk of closing due to costly repairs to its building

A community outreach centre for youth in Sudbury, Ont., says it's at risk of closing and is asking the community for donations to keep its doors open.

The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) provides outreach, housing, shelter, and harm-reduction services to 650 clients each month.

On Jan. 19 a sewage backup at the centre caused significant damage.

Terry Burden, SACY's interim executive director, said a plumber was able to clear the clog that caused the issue, but the cost of repairs has set the centre back, and could force it to close altogether.

A sewage backup a the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth caused significant damage, which will require a $10,000 deductible to repair. (Submitted by Terry Burden)

Burden said their insurance company will cover the repairs, but that requires a $10,000 deductible upfront.

"We are a struggling agency that is insufficiently funded, as are all frontline services," she said.

Burden said they had to close their drop-in program and temporarily layoff the five staff members who supported it.

Burden said repairs are expected to take at least six weeks, but it's possible that work could disturb asbestos in the building, which would take more time to remediate, at a higher cost.

If the centre closes its doors, Burden said it could be a matter of life or death for some clients.

Terry Burden is the interim executive director of the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth. (Erika Chorostil/CBC)

SACY runs a needle-exchange program and a low-barrier overnight shelter, which means they will help people, even if they show up drunk or high on drugs.

Staff are on hand to support people if they overdose on opioids while they are there.

"That will be gone," Burden said, describing the worst-case scenario for SACY. "That person who's accidentally overdosed is just going to be alone somewhere and die."

She added that other than the city's supervised consumption site – which is due to close at the end of February unless it gets more funding – there is nowhere else for people to use drugs safely in Sudbury.

Burden said cash donations would help SACY stay afloat while the necessary repairs to the building are done.