Voting extended another day in Sudbury

Voting in Greater Sudbury has officially been extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the city.

The city says it has had problems with its elections service provider, Dominion Voting Systems.

Online voting will remain open throughout the night. Most in-person voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday. A full list of locations is available on the city's website.

The city says no votes will be tabulated until the voting period closes tomorrow.

@GreaterSudbury officials say that some votes are still getting through on the online system, just very few...so keep trying and if not vote Tuesday 10-8 #sudbury #Elections2018

Online voting problems elsewhere in Ontario

City clerk Eric Labelle told reporters Monday evening they had experienced problems with the system at 10 a.m. in the morning, but were able to fix them.

Labelle said the problems started again around 5:30 p.m.

"At this time, we are still working to diagnose the issues," Labelle said. "We're waiting to see exactly what the issues are and when we know more we will be happy to communicate that."

"We hope that by extending the voting period we will be able to give everybody an opportunity."

The city says other municipalities across the province are experiencing similar issues with the election server through the same provider.

"This was purely an issue of, at this point it appears, the capacity and the ability of their servers to handle the volume that we experienced, not only here in Sudbury but in the numerous other municipalities that were using them here in Ontario," Labelle said.

Online and in-person voting was also extended in Timmins until 9 p.m. Monday.