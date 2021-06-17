The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and Public Health Sudbury and Districts are set to begin conciliation Monday, in an effort to come to an agreement on a new collective agreement.

The association represents 126 registered nurses and two nurse practitioners employed by the health unit. The association said the previous contract expired at the end of March this year, but negotiation efforts to ratify a new agreement have been unsuccessful.

"We can't let this lay idle any longer," said ONA president Vicki McKenna.

McKenna said the nurses are concerned about excess overtime and inadequate staffing levels, and are also asking for a pay increase.

"Public health has been on the forefront of the pandemic. They've been working just hugely crazy overtimes hours. And some of the things that they're looking for is they want to be treated respectfully and their contract to mirror or look a lot like other public health units in this province," McKenna said.

'Geography isn't an excuse'

While workloads have increased during the pandemic, McKenna said even prior to COVID-19, nurses employed by the health unit said they were working too much overtime.

Some of that, she said, is because of geography. With the health unit covering a wide area, staff often have to travel. But she said additional staffing and "a more stable work force" is needed in order for staff to have good working conditions, while delivering the services that Ontarians deserve.

"The geography isn't an excuse not to staff properly," McKenna said.

Vicki McKenna is the president of the Ontario Nurses' Association. (ONA/Twitter)

McKenna said the nurses also believe their compensation is lower than many other health units, and are asking for a pay increase to "not fall further behind." She would not provide specifics about what the association is asking for, as negotiations are ongoing.

McKenna said issues around safety are also being discussed, including a desire for more education and professional development opportunities, access to necessary equipment, and updating safety protocols.

Hopeful for resolution

McKenna said she is hopeful the dispute resolution process will be successful.

"I'm really hoping the employer comes to the table and is serious about the negotiations," McKenna said.

She said job action is the 'very last thing' the union would want to consider.

"This is an unprecedented time. If there hasn't been demonstration of the need and value of public health coming through a pandemic, I don't know what it would be."

Public Health Sudbury and Districts declined an interview request from CBC. It said it does not comment on ongoing labour relations issues, but is "committed to reaching an agreement" with the ONA.