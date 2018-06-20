On Monday afternoon, northern Ontario data enthusiasts will be gathering around their computers, for a virtual event hosted by Statistics Canada and the Northern Policy Institute think tank.

Focused on data and northern Ontario communities, the event will feature a conversation between StatsCan's chief statistician, Anil Arora, and the president and CEO of the Northern Policy Institute, Charles Cirtwill.

"For data nerds like me it's a pretty exciting event in that we get an opportunity to talk to the chief statistician," Cirtwill said.

Cirtwill said the event is an opportunity for Statistics Canada to promote the importance of the census, and how the information gathered can inform policy decisions, but also a chance for he and others to highlight areas that could be improved.

"We've got a lot of small communities, and it's pretty tough for StatsCan sometimes to be able to give us a good picture," Cirtwill said.

Insight into northern communities

Cirtwill said it can sometimes be challenging to get a clear picture of what's happening in northern Ontario's communities, based on the data gathered by StatsCan. For example, he said a recent survey looking at the business impacts of COVID-19 gave a picture of what was happening province wide, but when it came to the north, a huge swath of the province was combined together.

"And so from the perspective of trying to figure out what COVID impacts looks like in Timmins, or what is looks like in Sudbury, or what it looks like in Sault Ste. Marie. Because of the way StatsCan collects data, it's almost impossible for them to say," Cirtwill said.

Another element of the equation, historically, has been incomplete data collection in some First Nations. Cirtwill said there are still some challenges with under reporting, but he said he's glad to see that in recent years StatsCan has improved its relationship with many of those communities.

Cirtwill said Monday's event will also allow people to hear directly from StatsCan about recent data about COVID-19's impact, and how that data and new surveys can provide insight into regional economic recovery.

"For us that was an opportunity too good to pass up."