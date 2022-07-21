Attending Santa School: Sudbury Christmas performer learns from pros

Despite performing the role for more than 15 years, Chris Elzinga, 55, of Sudbury, Ont., recently went to Santa School to learn more.

The title is called a North Pole Ambassador or a Christmas performer.

For Elzinga, the role started when he was asked to perform at a Christmas party his workplace was holding for children of staff members.

"I think I did a pretty good job because even my own kids didn't recognize me as they were sitting on my knee," he said.

The first time Chris Elzinga performed as a North Pole Ambassador, even his children didn't recognize him in the red suit and white beard. He is seen here when his two children Charlotte and Nicholas were young, while his wife Paula looks on. (Supplied by Chris Elzinga)

For the past eight years, Elzinga has been wearing the red suit and playing the part for a television program on Eastlink Community TV called The Santa Show. Eastlink is also where he also works as a Creative Producer.

The invitation to attend Santa School was extended earlier this year. Elzinga had posted a picture of himself in his costume and makeup onto a Facebook group for other North Pole Ambassadors, with the caption that he lived in Sudbury, Ontario.

The owner of Pro Santa Shop, Doug Eberhart, left a comment on the post, letting Elzinga know that he was going to be in Toronto, Ontario in the summer to put on a two-day Santa School.

"I thought, why not? This sounds like it would be kind of a fun thing to do. So I signed up for the course," Elzinga said.

Nine students are seen here in the graduating class picture for the Santa School that was held July 16 & 17 in Toronto. Doug Eberhart (centre) is owner of ProSanta.School and taught the course. (Supplied by Chris Elzinga)

The two-day course was held in Toronto on July 16 and 17, with about 12 students.

"I may have been the youngest there at 55 years old," Elzinga said, adding that many were older or retired, and some had theatre backgrounds.

Pro Santa teaching others

Eberhart has 45 years of experience wearing the red suit and performing as a professional Santa in the United States.

He said he enjoys the attention Santa gets, but also the interactions with the children.

"I really enjoy being there for the children, no matter what their financial status is. And just to be there to listen to what they want and confirm that they've been good and to encourage them," Eberhart said.

Eberhart started ProSanta.School two years ago, and mostly offers courses in Charlotte, North Carolina where he is based. He had been approached by a Santa/Christmas business to conduct a Santa School in Toronto.

"This was actually the furthest I've done so far, in terms of the courses that I offer in Charlotte," he said, adding that he is scheduled to go to the Netherlands in April 2023 to conduct a course there.

The lessons cover the history and background of Santa Claus, the costume and accessories, makeup, wigs and beards, and even the business side of the role like how much to charge for a gig.

"We also do the performance and stuff with how to perform and even how to practice your Ho-Ho-Hos," Eberhart said.

"Things of that nature where they need to practice what they sound like in order to make an entrance and be the center of attention when they enter into a home or a corporate party or a mall even," he said.

For Elzinga it was the performance aspect that he was most interested in improving through the Santa School.

"I wanted to sort of up my game a little bit," he said.

"When you're doing it on TV you're performing [the role] for that child and maybe thousands of people that are watching it. I wanted to make it a little more entertaining for the people [watching on TV]."

Elzinga also enjoyed being around other North Pole Ambassadors.

"You get to sit with a whole bunch of other very like-minded people," he said.

"They like to perform Santa Claus and have been doing it, some of them much longer than I have, and just to be able to pick their brains, just to be able to get stories from them and experience from them. And wisdom is worth any price."

A little boy visits Santa on the Santa Show on Eastlink Community Television. Chris Elzinga says putting a smile on a child's face is one of the big reasons he performs the role. (Supplied by Chris Elzinga)

For Elzinga, performing as a North Pole Ambassador is all about the joy.

"When you see the smile on a child's face, when you can put a smile on a child's face, when you see the joy that's in people's hearts — and not just children because you can entertain adults," Elzinga said.

"It's just taking the joy and magic that happens at Christmas time and just putting it into a persona that you can share with people."