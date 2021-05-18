Ashley Gibson-Taylor said she wasn't surprised, but was nevertheless disappointed when she heard Premier Doug Ford announce that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The Sudbury mother had been holding on to a small piece of hope that her two sons, ages 9 and 6, might have a few weeks back in school before the summer vacation.

"I think the worst part for me was when my 9-year-old son came down and said 'OK are we going or are we not,' and I said 'no,' and just seeing the look of defeat, just pure defeat, on his face is probably the worst part."

Students throughout Ontario have been learning at home since mid-April. For those in Sudbury, it's been since mid-March that they've been doing online learning.

'Like I'm graduating alone'

In Blind River, Grade 12 student Tyra Swan said she wasn't surprised by Ford's announcement either, but she said it's still disappointing to not be able to see her classmates and teachers in person before she graduates.

"It feels weird. Because we even don't get an in-person graduation of course, it's virtual. So it just, it feels like I'm graduating alone and not as much as with my classmates," said Swan, who attends l'École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord.

They're just going to go into summer where there's still no routine. — Ashley Gibson-Taylor

While Swan said she feels well prepared for university in the fall, she said it would have been useful to be back in school for the last few weeks, and to be able to discuss course material face to face with her teachers ahead of final exams.

But not all students are upset by the news. Bailey Mitchell is in Grade 11 at the same school, and said she agrees with the premier's decision.

"I think we've worked really hard in the last few months to get the number of cases down, and I don't think enough people are vaccinated yet. And therefore to return for a few weeks, I don't think it's worth it," Mitchell said.

Bailey Mitchell, is a Grade 11 student at l'École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord in Blind River. (Bailey Mitchell/Supplied)

Mitchell said with only seven days of regular classes left before an exam review period, she doesn't think returning to class would make a big difference academically. She also said she's looking ahead to summer as a "goal at the end of the tunnel."

"It's the light we can see. And I think we just, we're okay to sit in for an extra couple weeks living like this and then finally having some freedom," Mitchell said.

'Still no routine'

For Gibson-Taylor, meanwhile, summer's approach is less promising as she thinks about her children.

"Now they're just going to go into summer where there's still no routine and nothing like that. If they went for four weeks, they saw their friends, they had a bit of fun time, it would almost be like they're on a vacation, to be honest, a vacation from being home without their friends," Gibson-Taylor said.

"Doug Ford says 'oh summer camps, day camps.' Not everyone can afford that, you know. So a lot of these kids are just going to go from sitting at home in online learning to sitting at home not learning."