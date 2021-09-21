Two incumbent members of Parliament in northeastern Ontario have held onto their seats, as federal election results start coming into focus.

Conservative MP Scott Aitchison has been re-elected in the riding of Parry-Sound Muskoka. The southernmost riding in northeastern Ontario is the first in the region to have a result declared by CBC. Aitchison was first elected in 2019 and was up against Liberal candidate Jovanie Nicoyishakiye, NDP candidate Heather Hay, Green Party candidate Marc Mantha, PPC candidate Jim Tole and Independent candidate Daniel Predie.

In Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, the NDP's Carol Hughes, who has represented the riding since 2008, has also been re-elected. She was up against Conservative candidate John Sagman, Liberal candiate Duke Peltier, PPC candidate Harry Jaaskelainen, Green candidate Stephen Zimmermann and Christian Heritage Party candidate Clarence Baarda.

This story will be updated as votes are counted throughout the region. Here's a look at the other five ridings in the northeast.

Sudbury

This riding has no incumbent, as Liberal Paul Lefebvre did not seek re-election. In the running are Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe, NDP candidate Nadia Verrelli and Conservative candidate Ian Symington, Green candidate David Robinson, PPC Candidate Colette Methé and Independent candidate David Popescu.

Nickel Belt

Incumbent Liberal MP Marc Serré is seeking re-election for a third term. He's up against NDP candidate Andréane Chénier, Conservative candidate Charles Humphrey, Green candidate Craig Gravelle and PPC candidate David Hobbs.

Sault Ste. Marie

Incumbent Liberal MP Terry Sheehan is facing off against NDP candidate Marie Morin-Strom, Conservative candidate Sonny Spina and PPC candidate Kasper Makowski.

Nipissing-Timiskaming

Liberal incumbent Anthony Rota is up against Conservative candidate Steven Trahan, NDP candidate Scott Robertson and PPC candidate Gregory Galante.

Timmins-James Bay

NDP incumbent Charlie Angus has represented the riding in Ottawa since 2004. He's up against Liberal candidate Steve Black, Conservative candidate Morgan Ellerton and PPC candidate Stephen MacLeod.