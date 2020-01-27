Police in North Bay will soon have a tool to help them better respond to children and youth with mental health issues.

The police service has partnered with Nipissing University and Hands The Family Help Network on a one-year pilot project, in which police will use a mental health screening tool to refer children and youth with appropriate mental health supports.

"It's very much a collaborative community response," said Ron Hoffman, chair of the school of criminology and criminal justice at Nipissing University.

Hoffman is a former police officer, and for many years he taught at the Ontario Police College. In 2013, he developed a mental health screening tool which is now used by a number of police forces, including the Ontario Provincial Police.

During a one-year pilot project, the screening tool will be used by North Bay Police, with a specific focus on children and youth.

The university and Hands received a $100,000 grant from Mental Health Research Canada and the Ontario Centre of Excellence for Child and Youth Mental Health to fund the pilot.

Screening tool

The screening tool is meant to be used when officers are interacting with someone they believe is exhibiting signs of a mental health issue. The officer answers a series of questions based on their conversation with the individual, and their own observations of their behaviour. That tool then helps inform if that person should go to the hospital, or could benefit from other support.

With permission from the individual, the information gathered from the screening tool can be sent to the hospital, so staff are ready to respond right away upon arrival. In cases where hospitalization is not needed, the information can be sent to a local mental health agency, again with the person's consent.

Officers would also have access to the information during any subsequent interactions with the same person. Hoffman said officers already have the existing authority to track similar information in their usual note-taking.

"They're not going out of their way to collect information and personal data on people for the sake of collecting it, they're doing it because they want to help that person get the help they may need," Hoffman said.

Scott Tod is chief of Police for the North Bay Police Service. (North Bay Police Service)

In the case of the North Bay pilot project, the agency that will receive referrals will be be Hands The Family Help Network, which provides children and youth mental health services.

"This actually helps identify an individual who needs timely services, and that they're not on their own … trying to locate services that would help them. This is an opportunity for a number of agencies involved to actually provide a level of treatment and service to people who need it most," said Scott Tod, chief of Police for the North Bay Police Service.

Tod said officers in North Bay respond to an average of 200 calls per month related to people in crisis.

'Staggering' increase in youth mental health needs

Hands will aim to have a clinician respond to referrals within 24 hours, to do a risk assessment and offer "intensive intervention," said the agency's acting director of child and youth services, Trish Benoit.

"We know however that a vast majority of youth, if you can intervene in a brief manner, for a brief period of time in an intensive way, more often than not there is no need to be put on that wait list for longer term services," Benoit said.

Trish Benoit is the acting director of child and youth services for Hands The Family Help Network in North Bay. (Submitted by Trish Benoit)

Benoit said the agency has seen a "staggering" increase in needs among youth in the community. She said resources were already stretched thin before the pandemic, and now even more so. Between April and December 2020, requests for service increased by 184 per cent, according to Benoit.

Anecdotally, Benoit said Hands is "seeing more complex kids come through our door."

"We're seeing kids with higher levels of suicidality, higher levels of behavioural issues, and higher levels of eating disorders."

Reducing contact with police

North Bay police are scheduled to start using the tool in early December. Over the course of the pilot project, a steering committee will meet once a month to evaluate the progress.

Benoit said as the pilot unfolds, she'll be looking out for two key indicators. She hopes this system will reduce "traumatic" visits to the hospital, with children and youth instead referred to Hands, and she also hopes it will ultimately lead to fewer interactions between young people and police.

Ron Hoffman is the chair of the school of criminology and criminal justice at Nipissing University. (Submitted by Ron Hoffman)

"We can reduce the amount of times that police are seeing these children and youth because we're intervening at the first time instead of like the third time or the fourth time," Benoit said.

If the pilot is successful, Ron Hoffman hopes the same model can be used elsewhere in the province and the country.