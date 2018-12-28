Sudbury, North Bay under Flash Freeze Warnings for this afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning for Greater Sudbury and North Bay-West Nipissing.

The national weather agency says the mild and moist conditions which blanketed the region this morning, will depart this afternoon and create conditions ideal for a flash freeze.

In Sudbury, Environment Canada says the cold front of the storm that brought snow and freezing rain Thursday, will move through the area around 4pm. Temperatures are expected to drop from 6 to -5 by early evening, before continuing to drop to a low of -20 by Saturday morning.

Conditions in North Bay are expected to begin deteriorating at 6pm, with temperatures dropping from 6 to -5 by 9pm. From there, temperatures will drop to an overnight low of -17, Environment Canada predicts.

The agency warns surfaces such as highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots will quickly freeze over, creating hazardous conditions.

"We want people to be careful, if they are out on the roads, this afternoon or evening," says Gerald Cheng, meteorologist, with Environment Canada.

Snowfall warning remains for Timmins area

Partially snow covered roads along Highway 11 between Hearst and Kapuskasing on Friday. The area received snowfall due to a Colorado low that travelled across Northern Ontario. Areas near Timmins remain under a Snowfall warning. (Marko Roy/Radio-Canada)

The national weather agency continues to have a snowfall warning in place for Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls as well as Little Abitibi and Kesagami Lake.

Snow is expected to continue through the afternoon with additional accumulation between 5 and 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada is warning of strong wind gusts up to 50km/h could result in reduced visibility from blowing snow.