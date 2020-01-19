Sudbury peer support group advising people to prepare emergency plans for their mental health

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise across Ontario and health restrictions tighten, the Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) is encouraging people to come up with emergency preparedness plans, for their mental and emotional wellbeing.

NISA is a non-profit organization the provides peer support for people with mental health challenges.

As shorter autumn days set in, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can become more prominent. SAD is a type of clinical depression that people can experience beginning in fall, with little reprieve until spring, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Dealing with conditions like SAD can make enduring the colder, darker months more difficult to bear, especially during a pandemic.

Audrey O'Brien, the communications and strategy co-ordinator with NISA says the pandemic could make trying to cope with conditions like SAD during the colder, darker months even harder.

Adapting to a changed reality

"Feeling the additional mental strain due to the necessary restrictions of the pandemic [is] completely understandable," she said.

"Some of the ways that we've all typically meaningfully interacted with others in our lives before, and boosted our mental health have really had to change."

O'Brien said a preparedness strategy could help people cope with both seasonal depression and the uncertainty of the months to come.

What's in your plan?

"Something we've been chatting about at NISA is preparing for what appears to be an inevitable [second wave] as well as seasonal depression challenges and what that means is reflecting on what we've learned and experienced mental health-wise in the first wave," O'Brien said.

"Perhaps thinking what household and food supplies will make you feel most comfortable and the transition easiest. As well, having some routines in place for getting a good burst of light in your day when the sun is out as well as social interactions in safe ways," she said.

O'Brien said since the pandemic took hold, the organization has observed a 20 per cent increase in calls to its evening help line. Last month, she said the line saw a further 10 per cent spike in calls.

As the pandemic evolves during the winter months, she said the organization will be keeping an eye on the number of calls it receives from clients, to determine if it needs to hire more staff to handle the volume of calls.