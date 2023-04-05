Nickel prices and rising demand for the mineral will help Sudbury's local economy ride out a slowing national economy and carry it to pre-pandemic prosperity by 2026.

In its most recent report, the Conference Board of Canada says nickel prices jumped nearly 72 percent between 2020 and 2022 buoyed by the war in Ukraine and strengthening nickel demand.

Senior economist Rob Wiebe says it's precisely that demand and heightened exploration for nickel to produce batteries for electric cars that will fuel investment across different sectors in the city.

"That's what mining demand does," said Wiebe. "It percolates through the economy in the incomes that the mining sector provides its workers, allows them to buy houses, support the retail sector, take their kids to camps, and other activities. It's basically the reason that Sudbury is there."

Wiebe's report says Vale is spending $67 million dollars on Sudbury-area exploration this year. He says Vale's head of Ontario base metals operations recently told a business audience that nickel demand from North American automotive battery manufacturers is expanding almost faster than suppliers can meet it.

The report says the company expects nickel demand to roughly double over the next 10 years.

And just recently, Magna Mining announced it is looking to put Sudbury's Crean Hill Mine back into production.

The mine operated for more than a century under a variety of owners, including Inco and Vale, before shutting down in 2002.

CEO Jason Jessup is the CEO of Magna Mining says the site is still rich in minerals like nickel and copper.

Wiebe says it's this kind of investment in exploration to meet nickel demand from auto manufacturers that will drive the local economy, although he says the economy still does have a way to go.

The report says Sudbury's employment grew 4 per cent in 2022, but is still below the pre-pandemic peak.

A 2.3 per cent employment gain is expected in 2023

Last year's solid employment gain cut Sudbury's unemployment rate to 4.2 percent - half its pandemic peak of 8 per cent in 2019.

The Conference Board report expects the unemployment rate to hover below 5 percent though the next few years.

Migration to the city has been strong with 440 people arriving primarily due to international migration.

The housing market is in a seller's state – prices continue to go up, however, Wiebe says housing starts are up in Sudbury.

He says there were 434 units built–both single and multi–in 2021 which dropped to 282 last year but he expects residential demand to rebound to around 300 units for each of the next two years.

While Wiebe expects it will take another couple of years for Sudbury's economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels, he says there's no doubt that many sectors can expect to benefit from the rising demand for nickel.

"It's hard to argue with the future demand for nickel, at least right now, and I think that is the driving characteristic of Sudbury," said Wiebe.