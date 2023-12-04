'It was like watching a movie,' Sudbury, Ont. newcomers experience winter for the first time

As winter begins for another year, Canadians are quick to set themselves up for colder temperatures ahead.

But for Keyur Patel, who migrated from Western India in 2021, winter was a whole new experience.

"It was a challenging part for me because I come from a place where the temperature is very hot," said Patel. "Having a few friends in Canada and the Internet really helped me prepare."

Patel said going from living in extreme heat to getting to see his first snowfall was exciting and pleasant.

"I was very happy to see the snowfall and felt like a small kid. I was eager to play in the snow," said Patel.

In February of this year, his wife and daughter officially joined him in Sudbury. He said he knew right away what was needed for them and made sure to have all their winter gear ready for when they arrived.

Alexander Moncada came to Sudbury to give his family the best opportunities in life. Originally from Venezuela, they are experiencing winter for the first time. (Taken by: Kayla Guerrette)

He also made sure they experienced their first snowfall in a special way.

"My spouse and daughter were just as excited as I was during the first snowfall," said Patel.

"We ended up going to Bell Park where we skied, made snowballs and a snowman. I taught my daughter where to put the scarf and the hat."

Patel said he thinks his daughter will be ready to make her own snowman this winter.

Alexander Moncada, who migrated with his family from Venezuela this past August, said he was afraid of living in a city that could drop to low temperatures.

"It is hot all year round in Venezuela, 20, 30, sometimes 40 degrees" said Moncada. " So, snow was something new for us to experience."

He said having the proper things like a winter jacket really helps but never thought he would need winter boots.

"People had told me, Alex beware on the days it gets so cold the snow turns to ice," said Moncada. "They said to me to get winter boots and I thought no way I am a sporty guy I'll be fine."

I was so excited because I had never had the experience of winter before. - Axel Moncada

He was not fine, and fell coming out of his house this past month. He said that same day he went and bought him and his son winter boots.

The day he and his family saw snow fall for the first time was magical.

"It was like watching a movie but in real life," said Moncada "My youngest son Sebastian was sick that day and he told me dad I just want to go outside and touch the snow."

For Moncada's sons Axel and Sebastian, being in Sudbury is a dream come true.

"I was so excited because I had never had the experience of winter before," said Axel. " Some people told me that Sudbury sometimes drops down to -35, which sounds scary but I'm so happy and excited to see what comes next."