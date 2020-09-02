For years, as part of his exercise routine, Morris Jolly has walked from his home in the Minnow Lake neighbourhood to the Nelson Street Bridge in Sudbury's downtown.

It spans over railway tracks and links Edmund Street to Elgin Street. Over several decades, the bridge has seen a number of changes.

Before it became pedestrian-only, the structure was once used by motorists crossing from Ramsey Lake to the downtown area.

Locals have also used the landmark as a place to symbolize their budding romances, by way of hanging coupled locks along the bridge's links.

'At least do a paint job'

Now, Jolly says the bridge is marred by rust and flaking paint, which reveals the decades of use by the community. He wants the city to do something about it.

"Every spring when I do that route, I say, 'Well maybe this year they'll paint it," he said, "They never do. They never maintain it."

Long before the bridge was used by pedestrians, it was used by motorists crossing from Ramsey Lake to Sudbury's downtown area. (Sam Juric/CBC)

"I just wish that they could at least do a paint job," he said, "But they're eyesight, city council's, only seems to go as far as the arena downtown."

"They put something up — the city — and then they forget about it."

Tony Cecutti, manager of growth and infrastructure with the city, says the update to the Nelson Street Bridge was planned to be part of the city's Elgin Street Greenway Project — a city beautification effort that was first outlined about five years ago. Due to funding issues it has not yet taken off.

'Some things that are concerning us'

But even as the project is shovel-ready, Cecutti said it hasn't been able to take off due to lack of funding from provincial and federal partners. Should the project acquire funding, the Nelson Bridge could see some repairs come from that initiative, he said.

Over the years, residents have used the landmark as a place to symbolize their budding romances, by way of hanging coupled locks along the bridge's links. (Sam Juric/CBC)

However, even as the Elgin Street Greenway Project remains in limbo, Cecutti said officials do keep an eye on the bridge. It gets inspected every two years.

"There are some things that are concerning to us, that we'll probably be looking at in the next year or so — hand rails, fencing — to make sure that they're safe, secure and don't pose any hazards for pedestrians," he said.

'We do recognize the significance'

According to Cecutti, possible future refurbishing or painting of the bridge could cost the city about $1 million.

While it isn't out of the ordinary for the city to spend that amount on bridge repairs, he says the work needed to the Nelson Bridge isn't quite at the point yet.

"We do recognize the significance of not only in the context of what the bridge does now, but in terms of its historical significance. It was obviously an important link between Ramsey Lake and the downtown of Sudbury," he said.

Cecutti suspects the bridge will likely reach a higher level of priority for the city within the next one to five years, as wear and tear becomes more apparent.