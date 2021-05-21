This story is part of a CBC News series examining the stresses the pandemic has placed on educators and the school system. For the series, CBC News sent a questionnaire to thousands of education professionals to find out how they and their students are doing in this extraordinary school year. Nearly 9,500 educators responded. Read more stories in this series here.

Mandy Francis was "very motivated" and excited when she signed up to take classes last fall at the N'Swakamok Native Alternative School in Sudbury, Ont., to earn her high school diploma.

The 28-year-old hoped to finish her math and English courses by June, with a plan to enrol at Cambrian College in September — but her goals have been sidetracked because of the pandemic.

Francis said her course work was going well until schools shut down in early March. She not only has to learn remotely, but has to help her young children, who are also navigating online schooling.

While Francis is still committed to getting her high school diploma, she won't meet that June deadline and is pushing back her college start date to January 2022.

"It's a huge deal to me because I've always wanted to get it done and I've tried to go back, and something always happens," said Francis.

Pandemic disruptions have had a significant impact on students at the N'Swakamok school as they balance school work, and other responsibilities and pressures.

Many challenges

The N'Swakamok Native Alternative School is connected with Sudbury Secondary School, and offers a chance for students age 18 and up to independently complete high school courses.

School co-ordinator Kelly-Lee Assinewe said the pandemic has affected student enrolment and had a noticeable impact on students' academic success.

"They're having a lot of difficulties. We should have had I'd say probably 12 potential graduates this year, and it looks like we'll be down to eight," said Assinewe.

The N'Swakamok Native Alternative School operates as a satellite of Sudbury Secondary School, in partnership with the N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre. (Gino Donato/CBC)

Assinewe said there have been many challenges since the switch to distance learning, including that a number of students have their own children to take care of. Many also have limited internet access and some don't have cellphones.

It just feels like my dreams of education are farther and farther away. — Lauren Landry, adult student

"Or if they do have cellphones or internet, their children are busy using it during their class time, so they wait until their kids are done. So we've had to connect with the students later in the day and even into the evening. So it's been really challenging for the students to get their school work completed."

Slow progress

Lauren Landry graduated from high school in 2010, but in February 2020 enrolled at N'Swakamok to complete math credits needed to enrol in the human resources management program at Laurentian University.

Landry said she finds math challenging, but was able to excel thanks to the hands-on help from her teachers. Since shifting to at-home learning, there's much smaller slower progress. She's not often able to connect with her teachers during the day over Google Meet because she helps her six-year-old daughter with her own online school lessons.

"By the time I'm even able to crack my math books open, it's the end of the day, we're, like my teachers, already off for the day, and so it's just not happening."

Lauren Landry, 30, says it's been hard to make progress with her own school work while her daughter is learning from home as well. (Submitted by Lauren Landry)

Landry is nearly finished her Grade 10 math credit, but to enrol in the human resources program, she would also need to get Grade 11 and 12 credits. She said the way the pandemic has slowed down her progress has left her feeling defeated.

"It just feels like my dreams of education are farther and farther away."

Landry said she'll complete her current credit and plans to continue with further education, but has decided to enrol in a different university program that doesn't require math.

"I'm 30. I kind of want to move on, and I'm ready just to take something else."

'A lot of support'

Assinewe said watching students struggle with online learning can be frustrating and disheartening, "because I feel the students' frustrations, and their hopelessness."

Even so, Assinewe is hopeful students will complete their courses, even if later than planned.

"Because we are a continuous intake school as well, if the students return in the fall, it's easier to assist them with completing their courses and getting them back on track. Because we know the students, we do a lot of one on one with the students, so there's a lot of support that happens here within our program."

