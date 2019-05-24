You've signed up for a mystery bus tour with an unknown destination, and at the end of the ride the bus stops in Sudbury.

The city is starting to host these types of tourists from other parts of the province says Dana Jennings, acting manager of Tourism and Culture for Greater Sudbury.

In fact, the city just hosted a busload of visitors from the Niagara region who had paid for a mystery tour.

"We asked everyone on the bus: 'How many people had been here before?' and close to half had raised their hand," Jennings said.

"So the challenge was definitely on. How can we make sure that we give them information and experiences that they haven't had before."

"I think we did that really well, because the group was very, very pleased."

Jennings says they were able to not only tell them the fun facts of Sudbury as they drove to various locations, but they stopped at sites she says many visitors wouldn't normally think to stop at.

"We give them that personal touch of what there is to offer."

Jennings calls this new tourism marketing an opportunity for Sudbury to make a lasting impression.

"We're always up against people's preconceived notions of what they think the Sudbury experience is."

"So we're always trying different ideas to encourage them to stay a little bit longer."

It's up to individual tourism operators or bus companies to create a mystery tour, and then they connect with communities to provide the attractions and local tours for the group of visitors.

One of the new tourism experiences Jennings is excited for visitors to check out is Kelly Lake Road in Sudbury.

The area offers two breweries, a distillery and several food experiences, but it is also is the new home of a retail space for L. MAY Manufacturing, the local makers of metal lunch boxes.

"It's just showing people that there is just so much more to do in Sudbury than they even realize."