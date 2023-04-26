4 people charged in Sudbury, Ont. murder of a man who disappeared last fall

Greater Sudbury police arrested and charged four people for the murder of a 31-year-old man in the northern Ontario city.

Police said they found the body of Emad Ali in a wooded area off Dryden Road in Wahnapitae earlier this month.

Investigators believe he was killed last November and his body was dumped in the wooded area.

Ali was reported missing last fall, and was last seen in Toronto on Oct. 7.

Sudbury police charged Joel Roy, 33, with murder, indignity to a body and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kevin Lamoureux, 43, was charged with murder and indignity to a body.

Joshua Lavallie, 33, was charged with indignity to a body and accessory after the fact to murder.

Michelle Zazulak, 33 was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Roy and Zazulak are due to appear in court on May 4. Lamoureux will appear in court on May 11 and Lavallie will have a court date on May 25.