The City of Greater Sudbury is limiting public access to municipal buildings to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Starting Friday, Tom Davies Square and the 199 Larch Street building will be closed to the public. Those who need to access services through Ontario Works, the housing registry, building permits, planning services or bylaw services can do so by making an appointment.

Changes are being made to the city's transit system as passengers are being asked to board the rear doors. Those with accessibility needs can still use the front doors. Bus fares are being temporarily waived.

Those who are unable to pay their municipal taxes on time will not be charged interest, until June 4.

The city's animal shelter is open but only by appointment only. If you need to purchase animal licences and tags you can do so on the city's website.

A number of services can be accessed online or by phone, including ordering garbage bag tags and paying parking tickets.

The finance and administration committee and the audit committee meetings scheduled for March 23 have been postponed.

The health and safety of our employees and the community we serve always comes first [and] these changes help ensure we are protecting everyone while balancing the need for essential city services," Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer said.

"I thank my staff and local health partners who have been working around the clock to ensure we are informed, prepared and responding thoughtfully to this evolving issue."

