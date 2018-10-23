LIVE BLOG
Sudbury 2018 municipal election results released
The City of Greater Sudbury has released the unofficial results for the 2018 municipal election.
Voting had to be extended a day due to issues with the on-line voting system
The City of Greater Sudbury has released the unofficial results for the 2018 municipal election.
Voters across Ontario chose their mayors and councils on Monday, but people in Sudbury had to wait until Tuesday.
On Monday, Sudbury's on-line voting system crashed due to issues with the elections service provider, Dominion Voting Systems. That company blamed an internet provider for the system slowdown.
As a result, the city announced it would extend the voting period in Sudbury to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Below are the results for the mayoral and council races. Official results will be released by the city once they have been certified by the City Clerk.
Mayor
- Brian Bigger
Council
- Mark Signoretti - Ward 1
- Michael Vagnini - Ward 2
- Gerry Montpellier - Ward 3
- Geoff McCausland - Ward 4
- Robert Kirwan - Ward 5
- Rene Lapierre - Ward 6
- Mike Jakubo - Ward 7
- Al Sizer - Ward 8
- Deb McIntosh - Ward 9
- Fern Cormier - Ward 10
- Bill Leduc - Ward 11
- Joscelyne Landry-Altmann - Ward 12
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.