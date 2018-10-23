Voters in Sudbury are back at the polls on Tuesday, after technical issues with the online voting system prompted the city to extend the deadline for the municipal election.

On Monday night, city officials said they were experiencing problems with the elections service provider, Dominion Voting Systems.

According to the company, a total of 51 municipalities across the province were affected by a 90-minute slowdown in its system.

"This load issue was documented, reviewed and determined to be the result of a Toronto-based Internet Colocation provider placing an unauthorized limit on incoming voting traffic that was roughly 1/10th of the system's designated

bandwidth," Dominion said in a statement.

The company added that it regrets the challenges its "system load issue" created for election officials and voters, and it is working to ensure the problem doesn't occur in the future.

The city says online voting in Sudbury is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and in-person voting locations will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voting locations: