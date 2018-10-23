Online and in-person voting continues in Sudbury on Tuesday
Elections service provider blames third party for 'unauthorized limit' on voting traffic
Voters in Sudbury are back at the polls on Tuesday, after technical issues with the online voting system prompted the city to extend the deadline for the municipal election.
On Monday night, city officials said they were experiencing problems with the elections service provider, Dominion Voting Systems.
According to the company, a total of 51 municipalities across the province were affected by a 90-minute slowdown in its system.
"This load issue was documented, reviewed and determined to be the result of a Toronto-based Internet Colocation provider placing an unauthorized limit on incoming voting traffic that was roughly 1/10th of the system's designated
bandwidth," Dominion said in a statement.
The company added that it regrets the challenges its "system load issue" created for election officials and voters, and it is working to ensure the problem doesn't occur in the future.
The city says online voting in Sudbury is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and in-person voting locations will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person voting locations:
- Beaver Lake Sports & Cultural Centre, 45 Club Road, Worthington
- Capreol Community Centre & Arena, 20 Meehan Avenue, Capreol
- Carl A Nesbitt Public School, 1241 Roy Street, Sudbury
- Caruso Club – Upper Hall, 385 Haig Street, Sudbury
- Centennial Community Centre & Arena, 4333 Centennial Drive, Hanmer
- Chelmsford Community Centre & Arena, 215 Edward Avenue, Chelmsford
- Confederation Secondary School, 1918 Main Street,Val Caron
- Cyril Varney Public School, 1545 Gary Avenue, Sudbury
- Dowling Citizen Service Centre, 79 Main Street, West, Dowling
- Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre & Arena, 158 St Agnes Street, Azilda
- École Notre Dame de la Merci, 2 Edward Avenue, Coniston
- École secondaire du Sacre Coeur, 261 Notre Dame Avenue, Sudbury
- École secondaire Macdonald Cartier, 37 Lasalle Boulevard, Sudbury
- Garson Community Centre & Arena, 100 Church Street, Garson
- Holiday Inn, 1696 Regent Street, Sudbury
- Levack Public School, 100 High Street, Levack
- McClelland Community Centre & Arena, 37 Veterans Road, Copper Cliff
- Pius XII Catholic Elementary School, 44 Third Avenue, Sudbury
- Robert H. Murray Public School, 3 Henry Street, Whitefish
- Skead Senior Citizens Club, 5 Bell Street, Skead
- St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School, 2993 Algonquin Road, Sudbury
- T.M. Davies Community Centre & Arena, 325 Anderson Drive, Lively
