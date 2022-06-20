If you're heading to a beach in North Bay this summer, there may not be a lifeguard on duty. In previous years the municipality usually had lifeguards at three municipal beaches, but due to staffing shortages, only two have lifeguards on duty this summer.

North Bay is one of many municipalities dealing with a shortage of lifeguards this summer.

The city's community development coordinator, Bryan Kimber, said the city has been able to hire 11 lifeguards this summer, while in a typical year there would be 15 to 20 on staff.

"For us, we only guard three of our beaches within our municipality, so you know missing five to 10 lifeguards is a major hit for us," Kimber said.

Pandemic created training gap

Kimber said the trouble finding lifeguards is largely due to effects of the pandemic. He said over the last two years there weren't many opportunities for people to get certified, or for experienced lifeguards to re-certify.

"So there's a little bit of a gap of two years of people just moving on and finding other employment," Kimber said.

In Sudbury, the city's recreation manager, Cindy Dent, said lifeguard recruitment has also been a big challenge. She said the city has had challenges finding lifeguards in the past "but not to this degree."

Dent said Sudbury has been able to hire a full complement of lifeguards for the summer, and they are on duty at seven municipal beaches, as usual. She credits the city's success to offering a number of advanced lifesaving courses over the past year.

Despite recruitment challenges, the City of Greater Sudbury said it has enough lifeguards to staff seven municipal beaches as usual this summer. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

"We did anticipate there would be some kind of issue, and our … leadership aquatics staff, did make a very concerted effort to offer as many courses as possible," Dent said.

"So we were able to basically grow our own staff, which you know really is beneficial."

Looking ahead to next summer

In North Bay, Kimber said the city also anticipated recruitment challenges, and boosted pay for lifeguards as an incentive. However that wasn't enough to attract a full complement.

This summer lifeguards are on duty at Shabogesic Beach on Lake Nipissing and Olmsted Beach on Trout Lake. There are no guards on duty this year at Birchaven Cove.

"Everybody has you know their routines and their expectations on you know which beaches they can safely go with their kids, and that's unfortunate we can't safely guard those three beaches, but we're trying to do our best with what we have, and we're just feeling that frustration from the community," Kimber said.

Kimber said the city is working with the lifesaving society, and hopes training efforts will pay off and result in a full roster of lifeguards again next year.