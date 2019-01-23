A Sudbury politician is digging through some historical records to help people track down the histories of fallen soldiers.

MP Paul Lefebvre published Sudbury's Fallen Soldiers of World War One, a collection he is donating to local libraries.

The book, written with the help of Laurentian University students, contains soldiers' names, places of birth, occupation, and the place they fell.

Lefebvre said he was motivated to research the soldiers' histories after searching— and not finding— much available through university and public libraries. He told CBC News he intends this book to fill in some of the blanks in the histories of those who served.

"What's sad is that these are all young men who went to Europe— obviously on a on a mission and certainly on an adventure— and all thinking they were going to come back and it was going to last that long," Lefebvre said.

This page from Sudbury’s Fallen Soldiers of World War One shows details of the life and death of Chelmsford's Frank Belanger. (Office of MP Paul Lefebvre)

Lefevre cited the example of 22-year-old Frank Belanger from Chelmsford, a Private who died overseas.

"He passed away from injuries from shrapnel," Lefebvre said. "He died [near] Pecquencourt. And he was with the 4th Battalion division of the Canadian infantry. He was a short man, 5 feet [tall,] blue eyes and fair hair."

"He was actually a member of the union here, the Teamsters Union."

Greater Sudbury Libraries local history librarian Kristen Bertrand said some of the challenges any historical research faces is how much raw data is available to look through.

"History is a fascinating thing," Bertrand said. "There are some things that survive time and there are other things that don't...especially around the time of World War I."

"There's a lot of information that just isn't available to the public or widely accessible," she added. "So this book ends up creating a wonderful starting point for people to start their histories."

Lefebvre added that local Legions, the people he contacted before starting this project, were pleased with his work.

"They were kind of shocked that somebody would take it upon himself to find this history and and recall this important history a hundred years later," Lefebvre said. "Because as we commemorate, and as we remember who they were, if we don't have that information how can we really remember this story?"