Marcel Faggioni has had his fair share of close calls on the road.

The motorcycle enthusiast and instructor with Learning Curves Sudbury, says motorcycle drivers are bound to get into potentially dangerous situations, because other drivers often don't notice them.

"The [collisions] I've experienced probably the most were people turning left and crossing in front of me," he said. "Those are the ones actually that cause 40 per cent of fatalities on a motorcycle."

Since the beginning of July, there have been two fatal crashed in Sudbury, involving motorcycles.

According to Greater Sudbury Police Services, there were 42 collisions involving motorcycles last year between May and October.

Distracted drivers a major concern

The Ministry of Transportation says 56 motorcycle drivers were killed in 2016, out of a total of 1,631 collisions involving motorcycles on provincial roads.

For Faggioni, one of the biggest safety concerns is distracted driving.

"The motorcyclist's worst enemy right now is distracted drivers, people that are on their phones and texting," he explained.

"We see it so often because we come up on vehicles and people don't notice that we come up. But we see people on their phones constantly, either texting or making a voice call. To us it's just preposterous in this day and age."

Fellow instructor Dan Rocheleau says motorcyclists always need to be aware of their surrounding. He tells his students to ask themselves, 'What if?'

"What if that car comes out in front of you? What are you going to do then? What if that car comes across into your lane, what are you going to do then?"

Dan Rocheleau is an instructor with Learning Curves Sudbury. As a former OPP officer in the highway safety division, he knows first-hand how vulnerable motorcyclists can be. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

'The car will usually win'

Rocheleau has more than 40 years of riding experience, including as a member of the Ontario Provincial Police's Golden Helmets motorcycle team.

He also worked in the Highway Safety Division as an OPP officer where he says he witnessed the aftermath of a number of accidents involving motorcycles.

"We had an accident on Highway 69 where a couple came out not properly dressed, dropped the motorcycle and never hit anything, just high speed was a factor," Rocheleau recalled.

"Because of the loss of skin and the burn, they died of shock, they didn't die of anything traumatic, like hitting a vehicle."

Rocheleau says one way motorcyclists can stay safe and avoid that kind of deadly result, is by wearing the appropriate gear, including a full-face helmet, high visibility jackets and materials like leather, particularly in cold weather.

Faggioni adds motorcycle drivers and their passengers need to be prepared for any situation when they head out on the pavement.

"You're very vulnerable. Because if you do get in an accident with a motorcycle, the car will usually win."