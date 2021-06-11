As Ontario enters Step 1 of its reopening plans, religious services, including weddings and funerals, can now have larger crowds inside – up to 15 per cent capacity.

Before this, they could only have 10 worshippers at one time.

That includes mosques in northern Ontario, who on Friday were some of the first to try out the new rules.

At the Islamic Centre of Northern Ontario in Sudbury, president Mohammed Anwar said they are now open five times a day for worship.

"Anyone who wants to come and then offer their prayers, they are allowed, but they have to follow the set protocols we have," Anwar said.

"And everybody learned these things by heart, like what to do or not. We are guiding our members as well according to that, like having to wear a mask, sanitize their hands, because we have to do the wudu – washing up before coming to masjid."

"That way they can have the least interactions with common places. So they can come, pray, then leave," he added.

The centre has also advised members to bring their own prayer mats, although the mosque will provide paper ones if needed.

"Hopefully things will get better and then we go back to normal," Anwar said. "That's what I wish at this point."

'They can come, they pray and leave'

Fraaz Mahmood, a member of the mosque, said restrictions still don't allow for large indoor gatherings, which he said is a part of mosque culture he will miss, for now.

"We have family gatherings here after Eid [end of Ramadan fast] Especially then, more than 100 people come," Mahmood said.

"But after that, we gather here every one or two months, where we are sitting, eating, talking."

The mosque also features weekly cricket games, which once restrictions are lifted, will be open to the public.

"This time because we cannot have more than ten people at one place, so what we did, we had ten people playing three plays a day."

And again after half an hour, another ten. So this is a little work more," Mahmood said.

"So we are missing those things."