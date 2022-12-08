Sudbury Women's Centre seeing more clients as it deals with decline in volunteers

The Sudbury Women's Centre says the number of people in the city accessing its services is only growing.

That's as the facility, which helps people who identify as women dealing with difficult circumstances like domestic violence, continues to grapple with ongoing staff and volunteer challenges.

Giulia Carpenter, the executive director of the organization, said the Sudbury Women's Centre is currently only funded to receive 350 clients per year — on a one-visit per year basis.

However, Carpenter said the start of the organization's fiscal year in April, the centre has welcomed 558 clients. She said she expects to double the number of clients its funded to receive by the end of the fiscal year.

"We all know that our clients do not come to the centre just once, they come multiple times," she said.

"If you count them by how many times they come in through the doors to the centre, our walk-in count is 5,457 times."

Carpenter said the situation is difficult to sustain as the organization has struggled to attract and maintain volunteers since the wake of the pandemic. And while the situation is one affecting many non-governmental organizations across the country, she said it's still hard to navigate.

"Before COVID we had between 15 and 20 volunteers that would help in a variety of aspects with the centre," she said.

Now, Carpenter said that the number of volunteers has dropped to just three. She added that many of the centre's former volunteers were older and became concerned over COVID-19 and potential health hazards being in public spaces.

Centre could lose up to 75 per cent of staff

Because the non-profit operates on various streams of grant money, which aren't guaranteed to be renewed year after year, she said that it's also difficult to maintain a robust staff complement to meet growing demand.

Depending on what grants the centre is approved for over the next few months, Carpenter said it could lose up to 75 per cent of its staff.

Gayle Akerman has been doing administrative work on a volunteer basis with the centre since 2018.

Gayle Akerman has been a volunteer with the Sudbury Women's Centre since 2018. (Submitted by Gayle Akerman)

"I feel like I've been so blessed in my life and my life circumstances ... that I wanted to help other women," Akerman said.

"When you see the clients coming in, it really hits home for you, what women in Sudbury are going through these days. It just seems to be getting worse."

Akerman said it's been tough to see the number of volunteers diminish, "It's amazing that the centre has been able to keep going."

"When I first started they would have four or five ladies working in what they call the sorting area in My Sisters Closet and now there's maybe one or two and they do have a hard time to get volunteers."