Montreal design team wins $50K at Sudbury 2050 Urban Design Ideas competition

The McEwen School of Architecture has chosen a winner of the Sudbury 2050 Urban Design Ideas competition.

The school received 100 submissions from 20 countries across the globe. Teams were asked to think creatively about the city's urban core.

The jury has decided on a team called Sève from Montreal. Sève is French for sap.

David Fortin is the director of the school, and says a main theme was bringing the natural world into the downtown core.

"They really presented a beautiful, comprehensive image for what Sudbury could be," he said.

Sap as a metaphor

"We already have a strong re-greening brand, its like bringing that to the next level in terms of sustainability and also mobility and going with that as a sort of identity for the place."

Fortin said he was impressed with the way the team worked its metaphorical notion of what sap means into the idea of the city, living and breathing throughout the changing seasons in the north.

"There were a lot of little moves that were just really delicately done but woven into this kind of metaphorical vision about sap and the idea of the city thawing and circulation and the movement throughout the city could be achieved in a different way," he said.

When we put out a call for something this complex, a part of the challenge 'How do you communicate that?' And they really did a beautiful job of that. — David Fortin, director of the McEwen School of Architecture

"When we put out a call for something this complex, a part of the challenge 'How do you communicate that?' And they really did a beautiful job of that."

The competition's People's Choice Award went to a combined team from Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong called Bold and Beautiful.

More stories from CBC Sudbury