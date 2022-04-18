Monday marks the fourth day of search and rescue efforts for two missing men.

John Fehr and Brian Slingerland first disappeared on Thursday evening after their plane vanished in the Wawa, Ont. area, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The pair began their journey in the township of Delhi in southern Ontario. Their intended destination was Marathon, Ont.

Maj. Trevor Reid is the Senior Public Affairs Officer with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton. He could not confirm the identities of the missing men.

The heavy snowfall on the ground, up to five feet in some parts has made air search difficult. — Maj. Trevor Reid, Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre

However, family members and friends of John Fehr and Brian Slingerland have confirmed they are the missing men through Facebook posts and appeals on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.



Reid said that about 85 people are part of the ground and air search and rescue operation through the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, Royal Canadian Airforce, OPP, Canadian Coast Guard and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA). But weather conditions over the past several days have not been favourable.

"The heavy snowfall on the ground, up to five feet in some parts has made air search difficult," Reid said.

"As well, the terrain in that general area is quite rough and it's posing a challenge for some of our ground search and rescue partners."

Reid added that rescue teams are searching for an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signal from the plane, but so far have not been successful.

While the weather has posed difficulties, Reid said it has improved and he is hopeful that it will continue to hold as crews continue their search.

More to come.