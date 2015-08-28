Sudbury, Ont., mining conference to focus on underground equipment and workers

Large mining equipment will take over Sudbury's Science North for the Maintenance Engineering and Reliability/Mine Operators Conference.

While most mining industry conferences are aimed at executives, conference co-chair Katie Burau said this event will mainly be for the people who work underground, and those who maintain heavy equipment that keep mines working.

"It's for the people who are in the mines facing challenges every day," said Burau, who also works as a project manager with the engineering firm Stantec.

"We seek to provide tangible solutions that folks can take back to their workplaces and implement immediately."

Katie Burau is co-chair of the Maintenance Engineering and Reliability/Mine Operators Conference. (Submitted by Katie Burau)

Burau said the conference will also touch on the latest trends in mining.

The opening keynote presentation, from Johnna Muinonen, the president of Dumont Nickel, Magneto Investments LP, will focus on the use of nickel for the battery market.

Burau said the labour market will also be a big topic of discussion.

"There's a bit of a knowledge gap where there's a big portion of the workforce that's retiring or has retired in the past few years," she said.

"So there's an experience gap that we're seeking to fill," she said. "Getting people interested from a very young age, working with schools, working with universities, making sure people understand what mining is, what you can do in mining."

Christine Bertoli, also the conference's co-chair, said in a press release that there will be networking opportunities and sessions on training the next mining workforce.

"With so much movement in the industry, you will also learn about new workforce and training strategies from various organizations," Bertoli said.

The conference's trade show, with 45 exhibitors showcasing large mining equipment in use across northern Ontario, will be free for anyone to attend.

The conference will run from Sunday, Sept. 18 to Wednesday, Sept. 21.