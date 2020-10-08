Sudbury researcher wants to help young moms use mindfulness to cope with parenthood

A new study at Laurentian University is researching the possible benefits of mindfulness to young moms in northeastern Ontario.

The program will gather data on the experiences of young mothers between the ages of 16 and 21. Each group of young mothers selected for the research will meet once a week for a period of 10 weeks in total.

Participants will take part in arts-based activities like painting, tai chi and music to learn mindfulness techniques.

"Teaching it through arts-based methods helps to develop their self awareness, so they're better able to recognize how they're feeling and accept themselves for how they're feeling and learning how to not pass judgment on themselves for the mistakes they made, and to be kinder and more compassionate to themselves," Oystrick said.

'Less intimidating'

If the outcomes are positive, the study could help to make a solid case for future investments into similar support programs in the region, says Vivian Oystrick, a PhD student, with the university's school of social work, who is behind the study.

Before entering the world of academia, Oystrick spent years as a social worker where she gained firsthand experience in helping young mothers navigate life's challenges. She said her study is an extension of research that's previously been carried out by Diana Coholic, the founder of Laurentian's Holistic Arts-Based program.

But this is the first time it's been applied to young mothers.

I'm hoping to give them the opportunity to form relationships and make connections with other people and find some support and comfort in that. — Vivian Oystrick, researcher

In similar studies, Oystrick said, mindfulness has proven to be beneficial to a range of demographics in learning to cope, regulate emotions and enhance self-esteem.

"Because of the nature of the program, and the fact that it's arts-based it offers a less intimidating approach to support that, you know, young people might otherwise experience in more traditional forms of therapeutic intervention," she said.

An example of some of the art-based work that will be done during the 10-week program. (Submitted by Vivian Oystrick)

Recommendations

Oystrick said she plans to complete the research portion of the study by June, with plans to present her findings sometime in 2022. Since last week, she said she's already had four mothers express interest to take part in the work.

"Ultimately, I hope that I'm able to offer my young mom participants some new ways of coping to the challenges of parenting," she said, "I'm hoping to give them the opportunity to form relationships and make connections with other people and find some support and comfort in that."

"And I'm hoping to come to a determination on whether this is beneficial for this group of parents, and if so, then make some recommendations around how we can sustain programs like this for young moms in our community in northern Ontario, where services are certainly lacking."