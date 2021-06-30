An encampment in Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury was taken down tent by tent on Wednesday, as city bylaw officers descended on the park, and told people living there they had to vacate.

The city said as of Wednesday morning, there were nine tents, and a total of about 18 to 20 people living in the park.

"They're evicting the homeless who have been camping here because it's the closest they can get to the provided services available by the city. And now they're being told to move and go elsewhere," said Joel Chamberlain, who said he knows several of the people who had been camping there.

The city said no one was available for an interview, but in a statement to CBC stated that the city has received calls from residents and businesses about "public safety concerns about the well-being" of people living in the park.

Conversations 'turned unproductive'

According to the city, officers visited the park several times over the last two weeks, and told each person there that overnight camping is not allowed in city parks — and made efforts to connect them with outreach services.

"Ongoing conversations over the last few days turned unproductive with little to no movement in the park and no signs of packing as of late yesterday," the city said.

According to the city, security enforcement officers and park services staff were in the park Wednesday "to help with packing and moving personal items." The city said people were also given the option to have their belongings stored, to pick up on Friday.

Bill Lockhart looked on as many of his acquaintances were told to pack up and leave Memorial Park. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Bill Lockhart watched Wednesday as people he knew packed up their stuff and left the park. He said he was sad and disappointed in the city.

"The city has all kinds of money, and yet they go home at night and they sleep in a beautiful bed," Lockhart said.

"Where are the homeless going to go? Think about it."