A new petition is calling for the City of Greater Sudbury to turn on a drinking fountain at Memorial Park.

Abbey Jackson, who created the petition says the fountain is an important source of safe, free drinking water in the city's downtown area.

As Public Health Sudbury & Districts continues to extend its heat warning, Jackson said removing access to the water station puts the city's vulnerable at risk of heat-related illnesses during the summer months.

"Privileged people, or people who aren't experiencing homelessness may be able to walk into the corner store and buy a bottle of water instead, but homeless people don't have that option," she said.

I went to the water fountain in Memorial Park to fill my water bottle and realized it hadn't been turned on this year. — Abbey Jackson

The 26-year-old said it was a few weeks ago, on a hot day, that she realized the fountain wasn't turned on.

"I felt a little sick," she said.

"I went to the water fountain in Memorial Park to fill my water bottle and realized it hadn't been turned on this year, meanwhile, I looked to my side and saw the splash pad was on and operating."

The dry basin called back memories of the days she experienced homelessne on the streets of Toronto. For about 10 years, Jackson said she couch surfed, spent long nights in shelters or park benches — starting when she was about 14 years old. She made the move to Sudbury about two years ago.

'It actually reminded me of being homeless'

The issue, she said, is personal.

"It actually reminded me of being homeless myself and how hard it was for me to find water and even access to a toilet," she said, "All I could think of was our brilliant, amazing, strong homeless community that relies on that park as a safe place to be and just exist."

"I knew they relied on this fountain for access to water."

The drinking fountain at Memorial Park hasn't been turned on this summer and it's got some people concerned over vulnerable populations who need access to free, safe drinking water. (Sam Juric/CBC)

In an email to the CBC, a spokesperson with the City of Greater Sudbury said in trying to reduce its projected COVID-19 deficit it's not able to provide the same level of maintenance at Memorial Park.

However, the spokesperson said the city installed a permanent outdoor water fountain at the Sudbury Community Arena, in March. They added, the arena has access to water and washroom facilities.

The arena is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The mid-day closure ensures city staff are able to clean and disinfect the site.

If there is a water supply around, then exactly which one the city chooses to use, is their choice. — Burgess Hawkins, manager of health protection

Burgess Hawkins, manager of health protection, says the health unit hasn't provided any directives to the city on the matter.

"If there is a water supply around, then exactly which one the city chooses to use, is their choice," he said, "If they decide to have one in another location that people can use then they still have a supply of water."

While the health unit is monitoring the number of people admitted to hospital in the region for heat-related illnesses, so far, officials haven't observed an increase from last year.

'I see the park as almost medicine for us'

Jackson said she sees parks as a place for the city's vulnerable to come together and feel safe.

"I see the park as almost medicine for us, it's a place of gathering, sharing, rest and comfort and that fountain is sort of the centre of that."

"Homelessness is a full-time job," she said, "When people tell homeless people to go get a job ... they clearly don't understand the effort it takes to survive."

All I'd ask is for the basic human right to water be respected and for the water fountain to be turned on. — Abbey Jackson

Jackson said she wants to get as many signatures as possible. So far, it's garnered nearly 190 signatures.

"All I'd ask is for the basic human right to water be respected and for the water fountain to be turned on," she said, "That's all I want, is the city to turn on some water, so my friends and I can have a cold glass of water."