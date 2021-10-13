Days after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in connection with an encampment in a downtown Sudbury park, a number of agencies in the city are working to support those affected.

On Tuesday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts warned of a potential public exposure at Memorial Park. At that time, the health unit said there were three cases connected with the outbreak, and the risk of exposure was ongoing.

Sudbury's coordinator of shelters and homelessness programs said news of the outbreak was worrying.

"We're concerned about worse outcomes for people who maybe are living in less than ideal conditions and have weakened immune systems," said Gail Spencer.

But Spencer said the city has been working closely with various partners including public health, the hospital, social services and addictions services throughout the pandemic to support people experiencing homelessness — and that those groups were ready to respond.

Isolation rooms

Spencer said the city has 15 rooms set aside at a motel, for people who need a place to self isolate if they contract COVID-19, or are a high-risk close contact.

She said use of those rooms has "ebbed and flowed" throughout the pandemic. A number of people used them during a shelter outbreak last spring, but otherwise Spencer said it's been "pretty quiet."

"But now we are prepared in case there is a surge of cases because of this outbreak," Spencer said.

She said there are three people currently using the isolation rooms.

Gail Spencer is the coordinator of shelters and homelessness services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Spencer said compliance with isolation requirements has been quite good, though she acknowledge self-isolation isn't easy for everyone.

"Especially if there are mental health or active addiction issues, it can be a struggle for people to remain in isolation."

She said as well as providing food, there are also a number of supports available to people, including on-call physicians, addictions medication and mental health supports.

Shelters, outreach offered as usual

People who spent time at Memorial Park since September 27 are asked to get tested, and to self monitor for symptoms. Paramedics offered COVID-19 testing at Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

Evie Ali is the executive director of The Go Give Project, which provides outreach to vulnerable people, many of whom are unhoused. She said she and the other volunteers all got tested for COVID-19, and many of the clients they work with have as well.

"It was definitely a little unnerving just because of the vast population and how much contact we've definitely all had with everybody," Ali said.

Since the team members aren't showing symptoms, Ali said they will continue to self-monitor and offer their services, while wearing full personal protective equipment, including face shields, gowns and masks.

"Our services are needed so we're going to maintain them for as long as we can," Ali said.

Spencer said shelter and other outreach supports are continuing as usual, and that those organizations are already following strict health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I think that while those are all in place, when an outbreak does occur, it just enhances the requirement to be completely diligent within our shelters and our homeless services so that we protect the population that we're serving," Spencer said.