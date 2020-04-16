Business owners throughout northern Ontario will have the chance Friday morning to speak directly with federal Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly.

Joly has been hosting a series of virtual town hall meetings, to hear perspectives from business leaders and chambers of commerce. Thursday's meeting will focus on northern Ontario, with members of chambers of commerce throughout the region invited to attend.

"I imagine there will be literally hundreds of business people on the call," said Debbi Nicholson, president and CEO of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

According to Joly's office, she wants to hear how COVID-19 has affected businesses in the north, and how the federal government can support them.

Questions for the minister

As provinces move toward reopening some parts of the economy and loosening restrictions, Nicholson said there is "some general optimism" now among chamber members. But she said the changes on the horizon also come with many questions.

"As we move into more of a recovery mode, I think there will be questions about whether the federal government will be providing any stimulus funding to help the economy, to spur job creation and economic growth and that sort of thing. So we'll very much be interested in hearing what the minister has to say," Nicholson said.

Member of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, as well as other chambers throughout northern Ontario, are invited to meet with federal Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly. (Erik White/CBC)

Nicholson said she's heard a lot of interest from chamber members in federal funding programs such as wage and rent subsidies and business loans.

"Certainly we've heard that there are pockets that haven't been able to access some of that funding. So there may be specific criteria that haven't been addressed. So we may hear some of that."

Many businesses 'have adjusted' says downtown association

Maureen Luoma is the executive director of the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Area Association. She said as things change each day, businesses have new questions and concerns.

She said she's heard some concerns about access to the rent relief program, but has also heard positive feedback from members about funding programs they've been able to access.

Maureen Luoma with Downtown Sudbury BIA says each day brings new questions and concerns for businesses. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

While many businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, Luoma said "a lot of our members downtown have adjusted," amid the pandemic, finding new ways to keep their businesses going, even while their doors are closed to the public.

She notes a number of businesses have started offering take-out or online shopping, and many businesses have been partnering together on promotions, "to keep themselves out there, and their name out in the public."