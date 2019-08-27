Meals and Wheels in Sudbury is holding a community barbeque Tuesday to get some feedback from stakeholders, volunteers and clients.

Executive Director Shannon Ketchabaw said it's part of their three-year strategic plan.

Ketchabaw says one issue the organization is facing is distance— the routes the volunteers must travel keep expanding putting stress on the group's resources.

"We would go as far as Worthington if we have clients because it's the whole of Greater Sudbury clients," she said. "Killarney is included in there as well."

The client base is also expanding, Ketchabaw said, and they now serve many people besides those 65 and older.

"We have those who are in convalescence and recovering, have had hip surgery or something like that and need our services for some time, and we have a meals-for-mom service," Ketchabaw said.

The barbeque takes place at the Meals on Wheels Bancroft drive location starting at 12:30 p.m.