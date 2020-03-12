The mayor of Greater Sudbury has been tested for COVID-19.

"Given the recent news regarding a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sudbury originating from PDAC last week in Toronto, I have found it in the best interest of myself, my family and my co-workers and on the advice of public health to get tested for exposure to the virus," said Brian Bigger in a release.

Bigger was at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention held March 1-4 in Toronto.

Along with the mayor, city councillors and economic development staff also attended PDAC.

"As Mayor of Greater Sudbury, I truly believe in leading by example. It's why I am being tested," said Bigger."

Bigger says he will be working away from his office for the time being.

"With technology, computers and cell-phones, I do not expect any significant interruption in my duties other than the inconvenience of not being able to conduct them in person," he explained.

Bigger's advice to residents of Greater Sudbury is to listen to public health experts.

North Bay mayor Al McDonald also attended PDAC

According to a release issued by the City of North Bay, mayor Al McDonald also attended PDAC.

He is not experiencing any symptoms and is limiting his contact with the public and city staff by working from home, pending advice from the District's Medical Officer of Health.

A city staff member who also attended the convention is taking the same measures.

North Bay has increased cleaning and sanitation in high-contact areas including arenas and on city buses.





