Despite the first confirmed case of community spread of COVID-19 in Sudbury, the mayor says most people are doing a good job of listening to public health experts.

Brian Bigger is referring to the self-isolation and physical distancing most residents are following to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading.

On Thursday, Public Health Sudbury and District reported a man in his 50s was hospitalized with COVID-19.

However, the man does not have travel history nor did he have contact with a previous case. Health authorities suspect he contracted the virus through community transmission.

Bigger says this is why it's important to listen to recommendations about physical distancing.

"With the recent news of perhaps our first confirmed community spread case, I just want to reinforce with everyone, they've been doing what appears to be a good job of self isolating and following the directions," he said.

"This is not the time to back off on what they've been doing."

He says just a small percentage of complaint calls to 311 have come in about people not complying with the public health orders.

"This is the time to understand the directions that are out there and following the isolation and social distancing, the hygiene protocols and keeping everyone safe," Bigger said.

"You're not only keeping yourself and your family safe, you're keeping other people in the community safe who might have immune system deficiencies or other challenges."

On Tuesday, 772 calls came in to the city's 311 municipal services hotline. Just seven of those were complaints about crowds or people not complying with physical distancing measures.

Bylaw officers have the authority to issue a fine for failing to comply with the public health orders.

"Everyone needs to play their part in this, to get us through this crisis," Bigger said.

Bigger also says he is happy to see everyone coming together, while staying apart.

"Our community is coming together."

In a statement he issued to the community on Wednesday, the mayor mentioned how little things are making a difference in how we're all coping.

"I think it is just so great to see all the art work from kids decorating people's windows and even Christmas lights that are plugged in at night."

"If you have art to show off, put it on display. If your lights are still up, plug them in."

"We are Canada's happiest city after all, let's show our spirit as we pledge to get through this together."