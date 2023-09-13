Sudbury Market finds a new home in the city's downtown Elm Place mall

The Sudbury Market will have a new home in the city's downtown core starting on Oct. 21.

The market will take over a 15,000 square-foot space in the Elm Place mall that was the former home of Designer Depot.

Erin Row, the Sudbury Market's chair, said they outgrew their former location at Science North, and the new space will offer vendors and visitors a lot of advantages.

"Elm Place has agreed to allow market goers free parking for three hours on Saturday, which is great," she said.

Row said the mall's security detail will ensure the area is safe. Volunteers with the YMCA will also help guide shoppers.

For vendors, she said the location will allow them to post signage – which they haven't been able to do in the past – and they can also leave their booths set up when they're done for the day.

"As a vendor myself, I mean that is a tremendous amount of time saving for us," Row said.

She said reaction to the downtown location has been mixed from vendors because of the area's poor reputation over the last few years.

Many businesses downtown have struggled with individuals coping with issues around homelessness and addiction.

"The downtown has a pretty negative perception, but we're trying really hard to change that," she said.

Row said it's not clear yet if the Elm Place location will be permanent, but if it goes well during the fall and winter, it's a possibility.

"One of the biggest challenges that the market has had over the past couple of years is that we're bouncing around to so many different locations," she said.

"So once we build that customer base and the habit of them coming to the market every week, boom, you know, change of season and we're in a new place and then it takes us a couple months again to build up that customer base."