Most March break camps going ahead in Sudbury this week

Kerry Loken had her kids' March break plans all sorted out. But with news late last week that all public schools in Ontario would be closed for an extra two weeks following the break, Loken, like many parents, was suddenly wondering what she would do for childcare.

"I saw it on social media, wasn't sure if it was real, and immediately contacted my husband and about 10 other friends and came to the consensus that yes there was a real press release, and that this was happening," Loken said.

"I'm struggling to figure out how I will personally deal with this, but I can appreciate that this is a decision that the government has taken, and [there's] not much I can do about it."

Loken's children are signed up for camps at Science North, which are going ahead as planned, even as the centre has closed to the rest of the public. For the weeks following, she'd been exploring what options she may have.

"A couple of parents and I had discussed … if we felt that our children were healthy, we might get together so that at least some of us could go to work. Knowing that we would limit the spread to each other's children, but knowing we were all healthy that hopefully the risk is limited."

March break camps going ahead

On Friday, Science North announced its decision to close to the public, in an effort to minimize large crowds. CEO Guy Labine said there are about 80 children signed up for the March break camps, who are divided into smaller groups, so officials with the science centre felt the camps could go ahead safely.

"Normally these kids in our camp programs would mix with the large crowds that we have, and we don't, we won't have those large crowds," Labine said.

Labine said staff is also considering the possibility of offering more camps in the coming weeks, while students are still out of school.

"We appreciate that there are you know, 10,000 kids, elementary school kids that will not be going to school," Labine said.

"Within reason obviously, our team is looking at what options we can provide,"

Guy Labine is the CEO of Science North in Sudbury. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

The City of Greater Sudbury also confirmed Friday that city-run day camps would be going ahead as planned. A spokesperson said the city would notify the public if there are changes to any of its existing programing.

However the YMCA in Sudbury has announced it's cancelled its March break camps.

The closure of schools have also prompted day cares to close, including all Rainbow District School Board and Sudbury Catholic District School Board childcare.

As a parent, Loken said she understands the need to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even though it will make life complicated for a lot of people. However she said she isn't concerned about sending her children to camp, as her family members have been taking measures to limit their circle of social contact.

"We don't have, you know, huge interactions with anybody else that is of a vulnerable nature," Loken said.

"Presuming that they go to Science North and we generally come home in the evening and don't go out to places, I don't see our family as being a major spread."