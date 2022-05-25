Sudbury man named in $306 M Freedom Convoy lawsuit

A Sudbury man has been named in a class action lawsuit, involving the so-called Freedom Convoy that brought downtown Ottawa to a standstill for several weeks.

Jason Laface is one of 17 people named in the $306-million lawsuit. He is also a candidate for the Ontario Party in the Sudbury riding.

Private citizens who live in the zone that was occupied in Ottawa, along with businesses from the area, have put forth the lawsuit.

The damages named in the suit include compensation for pain and suffering, business losses, loss of wages and punitive damages.