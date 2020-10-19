Critics in Sudbury say new LTC standards need to be adopted by all to be effective

Patricia Pelto flicks through old photos of her mother, Elianna Desbois, who died in her long-term care home in August. She did not die from contracting COVID-19. (Sam Juric/CBC)

It's been about two and a half years since Patricia Pelto's mother died. Elianna Desbois lived in St. Gabriel's Villa, a long-term care home in the Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, Ont.

She was one of more than 17,000 long-term care residents who died in Canada because of COVID-19. At the time, family members weren't allowed to visit the home due to public health restrictions.

Pelto says her mind still wanders back to the memory of her mother in her final days.

"I often see ... her upstairs on the second floor, talking to me on her phone in her chair," she said.

"She was in tears and she said, 'Why would I want to live? I can't even be with you. I'm behind a glass. I can't hug you. I also remember when she told me that it was worse than being in prison," Pelto said.

"Definitely the pandemic took her."

While it's difficult for Pelto to think of what her mother lived through during her last few weeks of life, she says she forces herself to remember it wasn't always that way. (Submitted by Patricia Pelto)

'Easy to forget and easy to ignore'

Now, new national standards for long-term care homes in Canada have now been published and hope to prevent future avoidable deaths in long-term care homes. They're part of Ottawa's attempt to avoid a repeat of the alarming death tolls in long-term care homes during the early days of the pandemic.

The new standards address everything from preventing falls and maintaining flexible meal schedules to end-of-life-care and emergency plans for catastrophic events. They also included recommendations for flexible visitor policies and for maintaining social interaction with family, even during public health emergencies.

Had a similar set of standards been implemented in 2020, Pelto said her mother might have survived the pandemic.

New Democrat MPP France Gélinas says she welcomes the new standards. However, she says for the both staffing shortages in long-term care and the new standards to be taken seriously, political will is necessary.

France Gélinas is the New Democrat Member of Provincial Parliament. (Aya Dufour/Radio-Canada)

Staffing challenges need to be addressed

"Unfortunately [long-term care homes] are easy to forget and they are easy to ignore and right now the government is choosing to ignore them.

"If you cannot ensure dignity, if you cannot ensure respect of the people in long-term care then we are in the exact same position we were in before the pandemic," Gélinas said.

Amanda Farrow-Giroux is president of CUPE Local 1339. The union represents some 120 workers at Eastholme in Powassan.

While she is in agreement, that the provincial government needs to adopt the standards, without fixing ongoing staffing challenges in long-term care, she said, the new standards have no chance of being effective.

"If you don't have staff to deliver the care then I don't think you'll find a single person who lives there that's concerned with... what that home looks like. It hurts my heart," she said.