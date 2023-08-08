Police identify 24-year-old man shot and killed on Louis St. over the weekend

Police have identifed a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed on Louis Street in Sudbury Saturday.

Andrew Mackey was found by police with serious injuries after they were called to a weapons complaint at about 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers began life-saving measures until the paramedics arrived, according to a new release.

Mackey was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

Officers were told that a "verbal argument" broke out at a social gathering, which resulted in one of the individuals being shot.

They located the two men involved in the altercation on Notre Dame Avenue and took them into custody without incident.

Upon searching them, officers say they located what was believed to be the firearm used during the incident.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with eleven offences under the Criminal Code of Canada; including second degree murder.

The police say he attended Weekend and Statutory Holiday (WASH) court on Saturday to answer to the charges.

The second individual, a 25-year-old man, who was arrested on Notre Dame Avenue was released unconditionally, according to the release.

However, based on the ongoing investigation, detectives from the Major Crime Section arrested the individual on Monday, August 7 in relation to the incident

He has been charged with six offences in relation to the possession and careless use of a firearm and will attend bail court on Tuesday, August 8 to answer to the charges.

Police have deemed this a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other.