How Ontario's COVID-19 rules keep this 95-year-old long-term care resident from going home

A North Bay man says his mother, a long-term care resident at Nipissing Manor, has been stranded in a hospital bed for weeks.

Scott Champion said his mother, Dinah, was sent to North Bay Regional Health Centre following a nasty fall that required stitches. She's been stuck there for about a month.

The 95-year-old has since been cleared by doctors to return to Nipissing Manor, has tested negative for COVID-19 and has already undergone two weeks of self-isolation in preparation for the move.

But provincial COVID-19 guidelines require her to self isolate for another two weeks when she returns to the manor and the long-term care home says it doesn't have a private room available for her to undergo quarantine.

The situation has the pair wondering when Dinah will be able to return to her own bed at the manor.

"I like the people there, it seems to be more like home," Dinah told CBC Sudbury.

Her son says the uncertain circumstances are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.

"She continuously asks when she'll be able to get out of there and I just tell her hopefully sooner rather than later. But I don't have an answer for her in that," he said.

Mental health declining, says son

Wentworth Graham, the president and administrator of Nipissing Manor, confirmed to CBC there are at least three other residents of the long-term care home who are in a similar situation.

In the period of time his mother has been at the hospital, Champion said he's noticed a decline in her mental health.

"Most times when I go into see her, whether it be for a lunch time visit or an evening visit, she's sleeping. She doesn't get outside her room, and the only people she sees is hospital staff or myself," he said, "She has no activities, no exercise, she's only eating about a quarter to a third of her meals at most."

"She's not as alert as she used to be and she just doesn't have the same level of happiness and interaction that she normally does."

Champion also noted, while his mother is at the hospital, he's still billed as if she were at Nipissing Manor. He said he was told by the facility's president that they could not lower the fees associated with his mother's room.

According Home Care Ontario numbers from 2011, the average cost to operate a long-term care bed is $126 per day. By comparison, a hospital bed costs the province $842 per day.

On Thursday afternoon, Champion said his mother was moved from a private room at the hospital to a shared room. He said he fears it's a sign that she'll be staying at North Bay Regional Health Centre for a while longer.

'They're not protecting them'

Champion said while the province's health guidelines surrounding long-term care and COVID-19 may be intended to protect patients, in fact the policies are harming people like his mother.

"If they looked at what was going on with my mom and probably with the other residents that are now out of that home waiting to come back — they're not protecting them."

"They're protecting themselves on the off-chance that, yes, a case of COVID-19 comes in."

"She's 95 years old, she could end up passing away in hospital rather than being where she enjoyed being. And I don't think that's acceptable."

In an e-mailed statement to CBC, the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care said that "on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the ministry modified the requirements for re-admissions to long-term care homes in response to COVID-19 in order to ensure resident safety."

The department said re-admissions from hospitals may occur for residents if they meet specific criteria. That criteria includes: